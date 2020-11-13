Chile to Buy Specialized Equipment to Keep Pfizer Vaccine - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Chilean government will purchase specialized equipment for the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, which must be kept at low temperatures, Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris has said

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Chilean government will purchase specialized equipment for the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, which must be kept at low temperatures, Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris has said.

"By the time we receive vaccines purchased from the Pfizer laboratory, we will have the necessary freezing equipment," the health minister said during a press conference on Thursday.

Paris added that part of the equipment will be provided by Pfizer, while the rest will be purchased by Chile.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer must be kept at a temperature of under -70 degrees to remain effective, so special and expensive equipment is required.

Vice Health Minister Paula Daza said that the immunization department of the health ministry will administer the equipment, adding that the department has vast experience in a massive vaccination campaign.

Chile agreed to buy 10 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer, once it successfully completes its development and obtains the corresponding certification.

On Monday, BioNTech and Pfizer said that the third phase of their coronavirus vaccine trial had shown a 90 percent efficacy.