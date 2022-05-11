Chileans without COVID-19 booster shots to face mobility restrictions

Chileans without two booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine will be unable to renew their mobility passes starting next month, the government announced Tuesday

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) --:Chileans without two booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine will be unable to renew their mobility passes starting next month, the government announced Tuesday.

"As of June 1, mobility passes will begin to be blocked for people who do not have their fourth dose or second booster and six months or more have passed since their last vaccination," Undersecretary of Public Health Cristobal Cuadrado said at a press conference.

Officials are taking "all the measures so that increases in cases are kept under control, for which the vaccine, handwashing, the use of a face mask and physical distance are essential," Cuadrado added.

According to the latest data from the health ministry, more than a million people in the South American country do not have a valid mobility pass because they have not gotten a first booster shot.