Chile's weekly average of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains at more than 7,000, with 5,369 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) --:Chile's weekly average of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains at more than 7,000, with 5,369 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The newest cases pushed the country's total caseload to 1,445,770, since the onset of the pandemic here in March 2020.

In the same 24 hours, 37 more people died from the disease, raising the country's confirmed pandemic death toll to 30,141.

Health Minister Enrique Paris said in a statement that citizens "must continue to protect themselves, maintaining self-care measures, respecting the provisions of the health authority and continuing with their inoculation in keeping with the established Calendar.

"Chile's pandemic is critical, with expanding outbreaks and peaks of more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day in the past week.

Intensive care units are on the verge of collapse, leading the government of the South American country to call on the public to maintain self-care measures and get vaccinated.