China approves new bioabsorbable vascular stent

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :China has granted market access to a new bioabsorbable vascular stent for treating coronary artery diseases, according to the National Medical Products Administration.

Produced by a biotechnology company in Shandong Province, the rapamycin eluting stent system is designed to treat intravascular stenosis in patients with coronary atherosclerosis, improve coronary blood flow and prevent restenosis.

The product has shown advantages compared with a traditional metal stent. It can be degraded into water and carbon dioxide, which helps reduce thrombosis and inflammatory reaction.

China will also strengthen the supervision of the product after it hit the market to ensure patient safety, according to the administration.