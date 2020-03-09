UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Approves New Bioabsorbable Vascular Stent

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

China approves new bioabsorbable vascular stent

China has granted market access to a new bioabsorbable vascular stent for treating coronary artery diseases, according to the National Medical Products Administration

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :China has granted market access to a new bioabsorbable vascular stent for treating coronary artery diseases, according to the National Medical Products Administration.

Produced by a biotechnology company in Shandong Province, the rapamycin eluting stent system is designed to treat intravascular stenosis in patients with coronary atherosclerosis, improve coronary blood flow and prevent restenosis.

The product has shown advantages compared with a traditional metal stent. It can be degraded into water and carbon dioxide, which helps reduce thrombosis and inflammatory reaction.

China will also strengthen the supervision of the product after it hit the market to ensure patient safety, according to the administration.

Related Topics

Water China Company Market Blood

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Armenian Ambassador

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases passes 110,000: AFP tally ..

2 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz says PTI’s govt is a curse

15 minutes ago

Two accused arrested, 1200 kg Bhang recovered in K ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.