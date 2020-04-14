UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Approves Trials For Two More Coronavirus Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:40 PM

China approves trials for two more coronavirus vaccines

China has approved clinical trials for two more experimental vaccines to combat the novel coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, as the world's scientists race to beat the pandemic

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :China has approved clinical trials for two more experimental vaccines to combat the novel coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, as the world's scientists race to beat the pandemic.

The vaccines use inactivated coronavirus pathogens, and the approvals pave the way for early-stage human trials, Wu Yuanbin, an official from China's Ministry of Science and Technology told a regular press briefing.

China's state food and drug administration on Monday approved one vaccine developed by a Beijing-based unit of Nasdaq-listed Sinovac Biotech, Wu said.

Another vaccine, being developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, was approved on Sunday, he added.

China now has three different clinical trials for three possible coronavirus vaccines in the works.

Beijing approved the first trial for a vaccine developed by the military-backed academy of Military Medical Sciences and Hong Kong-listed biotech firm CanSino Bio on March 16.

That day the US drug developer Moderna said it had begun human tests for their vaccine with the US National Institutes of Health.

"Vaccination of subjects during the first phase of clinical trials and the recruitment of volunteers for the second phase of clinical trials began on April 9," Wu said.

"It's the world's first novel coronavirus vaccine to initiate Phase II clinical studies." There are currently no approved vaccines or medication for the COVID-19 disease, which has killed more than 120,000 people worldwide and infected nearly two million.

Chinese teams were also racing to develop vaccines using other methods including using attenuated influenza virus vectors or injecting specific nucleic acid.

Several of these projects are currently undergoing animal testing and quality inspections, Wu said.

"The vaccines using the above technical methods are expected to be submitted for clinical trials in April and May," he added.

Experts have raised hopes that a vaccine could be ready within 18 months.

Related Topics

World Technology China Wuhan March April May Influenza Sunday From Race Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sargodha University received 3,000 face masks from ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Estonia Reaches 1,3 ..

50 seconds ago

Greece to begin relocating migrant children amid c ..

51 seconds ago

AVLC arrests two motorbike lifters, recovers two s ..

52 seconds ago

Traders announce to open markets from Wednesday

54 seconds ago

DC visits Ehsaas Kafalat centre in Sargodha

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.