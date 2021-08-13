UrduPoint.com

China At "low Risk" Of Developing Large-scale COVID-19 Outbreak: Official

China is at a "low risk" of developing a nationwide, large-scale COVID-19 outbreak, as the recent resurgence of the epidemic since late July has been generally under control, a health official said on Friday

As of Thursday, over 1,280 locally transmitted cases had been reported in 48 cities across 18 provincial-level regions. Among the cities, 36 have reported no new cases for more than five consecutive days, said He Qinghua, an official with the National Health Commission, at a press conference held in Beijing.

