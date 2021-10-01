UrduPoint.com

China Continues Supply Of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines To Philippines

China continues supply of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines

China continued the COVID-19 vaccine supply to the Philippines by delivering an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines on Friday to support the country's COVID-19 vaccination campaig

MANILA, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) --:China continued the COVID-19 vaccine supply to the Philippines by delivering an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines on Friday to support the country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

China has been delivering CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines since Feb. 28. It was the first country to provide coronavirus shots to the Philippines, allowing the Southeast Asian country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

The Philippines has administered over 45.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 21.1 million people have been fully vaccinated so far. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.

To date, the Philippines has received over 71 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different vaccine makers. China remains the country's biggest vaccine supplier.

The Philippines now has more than 2.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 38,493 deaths.

