China delivers more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines

(@FahadShabbir)

China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Monday to support the Southeast Asian country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign

MANILA, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :-- China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Monday to support the Southeast Asian country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

"We thank China and Sinovac for the steady delivery of vaccines," Carlito Galvez, an official in charge of the country's vaccine procurement, told reporters at the airport.

Galvez said the Philippines expects more vaccine deliveries from Sinovac in the coming months. "The newly delivered vaccines will be distributed to areas with surging cases," he added.

China has been delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines since Feb. 28. It was the first to provide coronavirus vaccines to the Southeast Asian country, allowing it to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.