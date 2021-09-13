UrduPoint.com

China Delivers More COVID-19 Vaccines To Philippines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:43 PM

China delivers more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines

China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Monday to support the Southeast Asian country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign

MANILA, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :-- China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Monday to support the Southeast Asian country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

"We thank China and Sinovac for the steady delivery of vaccines," Carlito Galvez, an official in charge of the country's vaccine procurement, told reporters at the airport.

Galvez said the Philippines expects more vaccine deliveries from Sinovac in the coming months. "The newly delivered vaccines will be distributed to areas with surging cases," he added.

China has been delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines since Feb. 28. It was the first to provide coronavirus vaccines to the Southeast Asian country, allowing it to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

Related Topics

China Philippines March From Asia Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja elected as PCB's 36th Chairman

Ramiz Raja elected as PCB's 36th Chairman

4 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler appoints Director-General of Protocol ..

Ajman Ruler appoints Director-General of Protocol and Hospitality Department

10 minutes ago
 Online sale of tickets for ODI, T20Is matches kick ..

Online sale of tickets for ODI, T20Is matches kicks off

11 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 266965 cusecs water

IRSA releases 266965 cusecs water

1 second ago
 Indonesian Ambassador to visit SCCI

Indonesian Ambassador to visit SCCI

2 minutes ago
 Mishal welcomed Pakistan's dossier exposing Indian ..

Mishal welcomed Pakistan's dossier exposing Indian atrocities in IIOJK

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.