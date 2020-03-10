UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Develops Robot For Throat Swab Sampling

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

China develops robot for throat swab sampling

China has developed an intelligent robot to conduct throat swab sampling for the diagnosis of COVID-19, to reduce cross-infection risks for medical workers, according to its developer

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :China has developed an intelligent robot to conduct throat swab sampling for the diagnosis of COVID-19, to reduce cross-infection risks for medical workers, according to its developer.

The robot was jointly developed by the Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health and the Shenyang Institute of Automation under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

The robot consists of a snake-shaped mechanical arm, a binocular endoscope, wireless transmission equipment and a human-computer interaction terminal.

The mechanical arm can ensure precise operation in the throat, and the endoscope can provide high-definition 3D anatomical scenes. With an advanced industrial wireless network, it can receive real-time instructions and collect throat swabs quickly and gently.

The robot has collected 80 throat swab samples since it was put into operation in Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health on Feb.

28. Test results showed that the robotic throat swab sampling could achieve high quality, with a one-time success rate of more than 95 percent. It can also help ease pain and reduce the damage to patients during the sampling process.

The throat swab nucleic acid test is one of the most important diagnostic methods for COVID-19. During the sampling process, the medical staff has to be in close contact with the patient and face a high risk of cross-infection. Besides, improper collecting methods may not ensure the quality of the swab and lead to possible false-negative results.

The robot will help avoid cross-infection for medical staff, improve the standardization of biological sample collection and ensure sample quality, according to its developer.

Related Topics

China Robot Guangzhou Lead May Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Qalandars will take on Zalmis today

5 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 10 bn into marke ..

7 minutes ago

CCRI to provide quality cotton seed at official pr ..

5 minutes ago

All Sudanese Security Agencies Took Part in Crackd ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

5 minutes ago

Oil Market to Remain Volatile for Some Time, Russi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.