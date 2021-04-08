UrduPoint.com
China Dismisses Top Official In Ruili For Failing To Prevent New Local COVID-19 Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:09 PM

The top official in the city of Ruili in southwestern China's Yunnan province was sacked on Thursday, after provincial authorities blamed him for failing to stop COVID-19 outbreaks from emerging in the city

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The top official in the city of Ruili in southwestern China's Yunnan province was sacked on Thursday, after provincial authorities blamed him for failing to stop COVID-19 outbreaks from emerging in the city.

"During a period of about half a year, Ruili city under Dehong region experienced three COVID-19 outbreaks. Especially the outbreak on March 29 seriously disrupted the epidemic control situation in the province and in the nation, seriously affected the province's social and economic development and caused severe damages and adverse impact. As the Party Secretary of Ruili, comrade Gong Yunzun bears the responsibility as the leader.

The provincial committee has decided to remove Gong of his executive position as well as his post in the [Chinese Communist] Party," the disciplinary committee of Yunnan province said in a statement.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak in Ruili, which borders Myanmar, has become the first local outbreak in China since January. The city was placed under lockdown and all local residents were tested for COVID-19 for several rounds.

As of Wednesday, the city has reported 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 asymptomatic cases.

