BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin refrained from confirming on Monday the receipt of an invitation from the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) to attend the ceremony where the composition of the new Afghan government will be announced.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that invitations were sent to a limited number of countries to attend the government unveiling ceremony. The list includes China, Iran, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia and Turkey, he said.

"In regard to your question, I do not have any information that I could share at this point," Wenbin told a daily briefing, when asked to confirm the receipt of the invitation.

Information on the composition of the future Afghan government has been very scarce. The Taliban said it would not include any female ministers as Sharia law precludes women from such political service. Mujahid said that the military forces of the fallen government will be invited to serve in the security departments of the new government.