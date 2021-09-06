UrduPoint.com

China Does Not Confirm Receiving Taliban Invitation To Attend Unveiling Of New Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:48 PM

China Does Not Confirm Receiving Taliban Invitation to Attend Unveiling of New Gov't

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin refrained from confirming on Monday the receipt of an invitation from the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) to attend the ceremony where the composition of the new Afghan government will be announced

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin refrained from confirming on Monday the receipt of an invitation from the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) to attend the ceremony where the composition of the new Afghan government will be announced.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that invitations were sent to a limited number of countries to attend the government unveiling ceremony. The list includes China, Iran, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia and Turkey, he said.

"In regard to your question, I do not have any information that I could share at this point," Wenbin told a daily briefing, when asked to confirm the receipt of the invitation.

Information on the composition of the future Afghan government has been very scarce. The Taliban said it would not include any female ministers as Sharia law precludes women from such political service. Mujahid said that the military forces of the fallen government will be invited to serve in the security departments of the new government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Iran Russia Turkey China Qatar Women From Government Share

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary announces to build flats for journ ..

Fawad Chaudhary announces to build flats for journalists

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation of Egyptian Arme ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation of Egyptian Armed Forces College of Medicine

21 minutes ago
 Moscow Demands Release of Guinean President Conde, ..

Moscow Demands Release of Guinean President Conde, Calls for Negotiations

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $7.49bln in f ..

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $7.49bln in first two months of current FY2 ..

30 minutes ago
 Ethiopia Airlines says weapons seized in Sudan 'le ..

Ethiopia Airlines says weapons seized in Sudan 'legal'

3 minutes ago
 Khusro Bakhtyar invites Japanese companies to gain ..

Khusro Bakhtyar invites Japanese companies to gain foothold in Pakistani market

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.