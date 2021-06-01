UrduPoint.com
China-donated Medicines, Kits Handed Over To Bangladesh For Postnatal Mother Care

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:08 PM

Partners in Population and Development (PPD) has handed over China-donated medicines and kits to the Bangladeshi government for better postnatal care of mother's health in the country

DHAKA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Partners in Population and Development (PPD) has handed over China-donated medicines and kits to the Bangladeshi government for better postnatal care of mother's health in the country.

Mohammad Sharif, a senior official of Bangladesh's Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP), received the medical supplies in a ceremony held both in-person and virtually on Monday in capital Dhaka.

Adnene Ben Haj Aissa, PPD executive Director, Shahan Ara Banu, director general of DGFP, Nitish Chandra Sarkar, additional secretary of Bangladesh's Medical education and Family Welfare Division, Liu Zhenhua, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of China in Dhaka, among others, were present at the ceremony in capital Dhaka.

Officials have expressed gratitude to China for the donation of medicines and kits, saying the medical supplies will help doctors to treat better women in need for postnatal care.

Shahan Ara Banu, director general of DGFP, said they are attaching great importance to timely and adequate postnatal care to reduce both maternal and newborn mortality.

She thanked related partners for supporting the project PPD launched in rural Bangladesh areas in collaboration with the government, saying this is a great initiative for saving more lives of mothers and their newborns.

Liu Zhenhua said public health has historically been a closely cooperative field between China and Bangladesh.

As part of its deep commitment to promote the south-south cooperation, he said China is supporting countries in the region and beyond to improve maternal health.

