UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Donates Additional 1 Mln Masks To S. Korea: Red Cross

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:56 PM

China donates additional 1 mln masks to S. Korea: Red Cross

China has donated 1 million more surgical masks to help South Korea cope with the coronavirus outbreak, the Red Cross said Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :China has donated 1 million more surgical masks to help South Korea cope with the coronavirus outbreak, the Red Cross said Tuesday.

The masks arrived here on March 23 and have since been sent to regional Red Cross offices, hospitals and other agencies. They will be distributed to vulnerable families, migrant laborers and medical workers, the Red Cross said.

The shipment represents a second batch of relief items from China. China earlier provided South Korea with 1 million medical masks, 100,000 N95 respirator masks and 10,000 items of protective clothing.

The new coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has hit both countries, with China reporting over 81,500 infections, with more than 3,300 deaths. South Korea's number of confirmed virus cases stands at 9,786, with 162 deaths.

Related Topics

China Wuhan South Korea March December From 786 Investment Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mayor, DC & SSP visits quarantine centre

13 minutes ago

Coronavirus awareness programme held in Sanghar,Ta ..

13 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghan ..

13 minutes ago

Kashmore Police arrest two wanted criminals

13 minutes ago

Doctor shot dead in Mianwali

13 minutes ago

Health Ministry's Epidemiologist Hopes Russia Reac ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.