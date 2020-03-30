UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Enhances Ventilator Production To Meet Domestic, Overseas Demand

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

China enhances ventilator production to meet domestic, overseas demand

Chinese enterprises have bolstered capacity in producing ventilators to overcome the imperative shortage amid efforts to fight against the COVID-19, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Chinese enterprises have bolstered capacity in producing ventilators to overcome the imperative shortage amid efforts to fight against the COVID-19, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said Monday.

Pushing the work resumption of medical equipment enterprises is a top priority to ensure sufficient supply amid the epidemic, Xu Kemin, an official with the MIIT, said at a press conference.

As of Sunday, major producers across the country had offered 27,000 ventilators, with some 3,000 of them being invasive ventilators, meeting the country's anti-virus need.

While securing the indigenous demand, the country has provided around 1,700 invasive ventilators to other countries since March 19.

China has received orders for about 20,000 ventilators from other countries, Xu noted, adding that 21 invasive ventilator manufacturers have swung into full gear to meet the surging demand in the foreign market.

The ministry will take more steps to elevate productive capacity, and it also urged firms to tighten supervision over quality and enhance production safety, Xu added.

Related Topics

Shortage Technology China March Sunday Market From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam becomes top trend on Twitter after his ..

7 minutes ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 29 as total cas ..

3 minutes ago

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat ..

36 seconds ago

China launches trading of LPG futures

37 seconds ago

FC Barcelona to Lose $110Mln Because of COVID-19 P ..

39 seconds ago

Over 1.5Bln Students Worldwide Out of School Due t ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.