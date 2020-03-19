UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Expands Pilot To Facilitate Overseas Financing By High Tech Companies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

China expands pilot to facilitate overseas financing by high tech companies

China's foreign exchange regulator announced Thursday that it will expand a pilot program on facilitating high-tech enterprises in more regions to borrow money from overseas in the latest effort to broaden financing channels for needy businesses

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):China's foreign exchange regulator announced Thursday that it will expand a pilot program on facilitating high-tech enterprises in more regions to borrow money from overseas in the latest effort to broaden financing channels for needy businesses.

The program, introduced in 2018 in Beijing's Zhongguancun science park to allow cross-border funding by eligible medium and small high-tech firms, will be expanded to some areas in Shanghai and the provinces of Hubei and Guangdong, according to a statement by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

In recent years, China has seen a surge in the number of high-tech start-ups and the government has adopted a slew of favorable policies to encourage their growth.

A week ago, China adjusted a key parameter in its macro-prudential management to allow domestic firms to borrow more foreign debt.

The macro-prudent adjustment parameter, a multiplier that decides the upper limit of outstanding cross-border financing an institution can have, was set at 1.25 starting March 12, up from 1 previously, according to a joint statement by the People's Bank of China and the SAFE.

The move is expected to help domestic institutions, especially small and medium-sized enterprises and private firms, raise funds through multiple channels and ease their financing strain.

The scale and structure of China's foreign debt is reasonable at present, and the risk of foreign debt is generally controllable, the statement said, adding that the adjustment will not cause a substantial increase in the scale of foreign debt.

The SAFE said it will roll out more measures to facilitate foreign exchange businesses and improve the management framework to prevent risks from cross-border capital flows.

Related Topics

Exchange China Bank Beijing Shanghai Money March 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent ..

24 minutes ago

HCSTSI expresses concern over violation of Sindh H ..

2 seconds ago

Vegetable crop with polluted water ploughed

3 seconds ago

Alibaba offers AI diagnostic tool of COVID-19 to m ..

5 seconds ago

16 new cases of coronavirus reported from KP

3 minutes ago

Dr Masood Butt appointed dean Institute of Food Nu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.