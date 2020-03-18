China fears grow over imported virus cases as domestic ones fall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :China reported just one new domestic case of the coronavirus on Wednesday but a dozen more imported infections, heightening fears over the risk of cases brought in from overseas.

For the second consecutive day there was only one more fresh infection in Wuhan, the central city where the virus first emerged late last year, the National Health Commission said.

New cases in surrounding Hubei province have now been in the single digits for the past seven days, down from a peak of several thousand a day in early February.

Wuhan and its 11 million people were placed under strict quarantine on January 23, with the rest of Hubei entering lockdown in the following days.