China fears mount over virus cases from outside

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A month of containment measures to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus in China seems to be working, but the rise of overseas cases means the country is now facing a fresh challenge -- keeping it out.

News of the discovery of infection in someone who had traveled from Iran has exploded on social media and raised fears that efforts to lock down millions of people in the mainland might have been in vain.

The virus emerged in central China in December but has now spread globally, with a flurry of new outbreaks in countries including South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy.

China is now exploring the possibility of adopting "targeted prevention and control measures" for people arriving from abroad, the foreign ministry said, while those landing in the Chinese capital from countries hit by the epidemic will have to self-quarantine.

Hundreds of passengers from South Korea arriving in eastern China were placed in isolation after people on two flights were discovered to have fevers this week.

And concern mounted further after local authorities said a case of "imported" coronavirus had been found in the northern Ningxia region in a patient who travelled from Iran.

The patient -- whose nationality was not given -- arrived from Tehran in the city of Zhongwei via Moscow, Shanghai and Lanzhou, in neighbouring Gansu province.

The report detailed minutiae of the patient's journey, from seat numbers to the type of face mask worn, and urged anyone who may have had contact to come forward.

It included the patient's hotel room number and even noted the use of a massage chair at the railway station.