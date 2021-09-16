China Fully Vaccinates More Than 1 Billion People: Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:21 PM
China has fully vaccinated more than 1 billion people -- 71 per cent of its population -- a health official said Thursday
Beijing, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :China has fully vaccinated more than 1 billion people -- 71 per cent of its population -- a health official said Thursday.
"As of September 15, 2.16 billion vaccine doses have been administered nationwide," said a National Health Commission spokesman at a press briefing.