China Fully Vaccinates More Than 1 Billion People: Official

China has fully vaccinated more than 1 billion people -- 71 per cent of its population -- a health official said Thursday

Beijing, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :China has fully vaccinated more than 1 billion people -- 71 per cent of its population -- a health official said Thursday.

"As of September 15, 2.16 billion vaccine doses have been administered nationwide," said a National Health Commission spokesman at a press briefing.

