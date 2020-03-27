UrduPoint.com
China Handed Over Medical Equipments Worth Rs 6.64 Mln To GB Govt To Combat COVID-19

Fri 27th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

Time tested friend China handed over medical equipments worth Rs 6.64 million to provincial government of Gilgit Baltistan to combat with Coronavirus

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Time tested friend China handed over medical equipments worth Rs 6.64 million to provincial government of Gilgit Baltistan to combat with Coronavirus.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafiz-ur-Rehman received equipments at Pak-China border Khunjerab Pass on Friday. Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan Major General Ehsan Muhammad Khan and Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Captain (R) Khurram Agha, high-ups and senior officials from China were present on the occasion.

The CM Gilgit-Baltistan thanked the Chines government for supporting Pakistan on this crucial time and said that China had always supported Pakistan in difficult times, that was the only reason we said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is deeper than the sea and higher than the Himalayas.

On the occasion, officials from China said that whole world was passing through crucial time and together we could defeat the deadly virus.China was with Pakistan and would provide more relief supplies to cope with this pandemic, they added.

