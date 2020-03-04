UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Holds Video Exchange Meeting With Experts On Coronavirus Epidemic In Different Countries

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:16 PM

China holds video exchange meeting with experts on coronavirus epidemic in different countries

China has held a video exchange meeting with experts of different countries on the new corona pneumonia epidemic and shared prevention and control experience as well as diagnosis and treatment plan, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):China has held a video exchange meeting with experts of different countries on the new corona pneumonia epidemic and shared prevention and control experience as well as diagnosis and treatment plan, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday afternoon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, together with the National Health Commission, held a video exchange meeting with experts on the new corona pneumonia epidemic in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, Turkmenistan, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

He said that experts from technical institutions, the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Administration of Customs, the Chinese Embassy in relevant countries, the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Peking University Hospital, and relevant national diplomatic and health departments, diplomatic institutions in China, experts in the health field, representatives of international organizations participated in the video conference.

The spokesperson said that Chinese experts comprehensively introduced China's epidemic situation and its experience in prevention, control, and treatment.

The parties have conducted in-depth exchanges on prevention and control measures, diagnostic screening, and laboratory testing. They also expressed that they will further strengthen information exchange and coordinate actions and working together to maintain regional and global health security.

Earlier, China and the EU also held two video conferences to conduct in-depth exchanges on epidemic prevention and control. Related news has also been released.

Zhao Lijian informed that in China, so far there were 80,422 confirmed cases; 2,984 deaths (including 2 in Hong Kong and 1 in Taiwan) while over 47,260 patients tested with coronavirus were recovered.

According to latest data, at least 10,566 confirmed cases with over 166 deaths have been reported from outside of China.

Related Topics

Exchange China Armenia Hong Kong Azerbaijan Belarus Turkmenistan Georgia Moldova Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE evacuates Arab nationals from China, evacuees ..

6 minutes ago

PAF Chief calls on Somali Air Force Commander Brig ..

11 minutes ago

UAE a regional, international model of government ..

21 minutes ago

Germany bans export of medical protective gear ove ..

5 minutes ago

No proposal under consideration to construct inter ..

24 minutes ago

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Manageme ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.