China holds video exchange meeting with experts on coronavirus epidemic in different countries

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):China has held a video exchange meeting with experts of different countries on the new corona pneumonia epidemic and shared prevention and control experience as well as diagnosis and treatment plan, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday afternoon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, together with the National Health Commission, held a video exchange meeting with experts on the new corona pneumonia epidemic in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, Turkmenistan, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

He said that experts from technical institutions, the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Administration of Customs, the Chinese Embassy in relevant countries, the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Peking University Hospital, and relevant national diplomatic and health departments, diplomatic institutions in China, experts in the health field, representatives of international organizations participated in the video conference.

The spokesperson said that Chinese experts comprehensively introduced China's epidemic situation and its experience in prevention, control, and treatment.

The parties have conducted in-depth exchanges on prevention and control measures, diagnostic screening, and laboratory testing. They also expressed that they will further strengthen information exchange and coordinate actions and working together to maintain regional and global health security.

Earlier, China and the EU also held two video conferences to conduct in-depth exchanges on epidemic prevention and control. Related news has also been released.

Zhao Lijian informed that in China, so far there were 80,422 confirmed cases; 2,984 deaths (including 2 in Hong Kong and 1 in Taiwan) while over 47,260 patients tested with coronavirus were recovered.

According to latest data, at least 10,566 confirmed cases with over 166 deaths have been reported from outside of China.