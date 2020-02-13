China Identifies Over 15,000 New Cases of Coronavirus Over Past 24 Hours - Health Official

(@FahadShabbir)

China has identified as many as 15,152 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, while the death toll has increased by 254 over the same period of time, reaching 1,367, a representative of the National Health Commission said on Thursday, as a new diagnostic method was applied

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) China has identified as many as 15,152 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, while the death toll has increased by 254 over the same period of time, reaching 1,367, a representative of the National Health Commission said on Thursday, as a new diagnostic method was applied.

"The National Health Commission has received from 31 provinces (regions, cities of central subordination) information about 15,152 confirmed new cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, including 174 new difficult cases, 254 fatalities, while 1,171 people have been allowed to leave hospital over the past 24 hours," Feng said,

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has, therefore, surged to 59,804, while the death toll has climbed to 1,367, Feng added.

As many as 52,526 people are currently ill, and the condition of 8,030 people is assessed as grave. As many as 5,911 people have been released from hospital.