China imports 117 mln USD of medical supplies in anti-virus battle

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :China had imported more than 810 million Yuan (about 117 million U.S. Dollars) worth of medical supplies as of Sunday to ease domestic shortages amid efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, customs data showed Monday.

From Jan. 24 to Feb. 2, China imported some 240 million items of medical supplies including 220 million face masks, 2.

53 million protective suits and 279,000 pairs of goggles, the General Administration of Customs said.

Customs authorities across the country have provided fast-track clearance at customs for inbound materials that will be used in the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

While expanding global procurement to alleviate domestic shortages, China has also encouraged domestic enterprises to resume the production of medical materials in need.