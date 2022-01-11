China Imposes Lockdown in Multimillion Anyang City After Detection of Omicron Variant

China imposed a lockdown in the multimillion city of Anyang, Henan province, located in the central part of the country, following the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the city

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) China imposed a lockdown in the multimillion city of Anyang, Henan province, located in the central part of the country, following the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the city.

In Anyang, with the population exceeding 5 million people, the residents are prohibited from leaving their homes, according to a statement published late on Monday by the city's center for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city has also introduced a traffic ban, except for special-purpose transport.

The lockdown duration is yet to be announced and will be declared separately.

On Sunday, two local cases of the Omicron infection were detected in the city. This is the second city in China to announce cases of infection with the new COVID-19 strain.

On December 13, 2021 health authorities in Tianjin reported the first case of the Omicron infection in mainland China. Previously, Hong Kong and Taiwan reported cases of infection with the Omicron variant.