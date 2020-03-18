China issues guideline for wearing masks effectively amid COVID-19 epidemic

China has released a guideline promoting public health by wearing masks effectively amid the novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) epidemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :China has released a guideline promoting public health by wearing masks effectively amid the novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) epidemic.

Wearing masks in the right way can prevent the infection of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, said the guideline issued by a State Council joint task force.

Medical masks and surgical masks are sufficient for normal use, and wearing multiple masks does not provide more protection, according to the guideline.

No measures to clean or disinfect the masks have been proven effective, the guideline said. It also said that the two kinds of masks, both non reusable, should not be used for longer than eight hours in total.