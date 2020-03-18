UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Issues Guideline For Wearing Masks Effectively Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:12 PM

China issues guideline for wearing masks effectively amid COVID-19 epidemic

China has released a guideline promoting public health by wearing masks effectively amid the novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) epidemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :China has released a guideline promoting public health by wearing masks effectively amid the novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) epidemic.

Wearing masks in the right way can prevent the infection of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, said the guideline issued by a State Council joint task force.

Medical masks and surgical masks are sufficient for normal use, and wearing multiple masks does not provide more protection, according to the guideline.

No measures to clean or disinfect the masks have been proven effective, the guideline said. It also said that the two kinds of masks, both non reusable, should not be used for longer than eight hours in total.

Related Topics

China Influenza

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy issues 2,523 new licences in March

33 seconds ago

DIFC confirms appointment of DEWS supervisory boar ..

16 minutes ago

Suspects who tortured Maulana Nasir Madni arrested

23 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $30.36 a barrel ..

46 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s some steps caused damage to Pakis ..

47 minutes ago

Chinese nurses invent throat swab sampling shield ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.