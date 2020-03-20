China, Japan, Republic of Korea (ROK) FMs hold videoconference on COVID-19

A special meeting via videoconference on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was held Friday among the foreign ministers of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A special meeting via videoconference on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was held Friday among the foreign ministers of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK).

The meeting was initiated by the Chinese side and attended by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, ROK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Wang said the holding of the special meeting via videoconference on COVID-19 demonstrated the firm determination of the three countries to join hands to overcome difficulties in the face of major challenges and their positive willingness to work together to fight the epidemic and maintain normal exchanges and cooperation.

Faced with the outbreak, China, Japan and the ROK helped each other during testing times, writing a moving chapter of "Though miles apart, we are under the same sky," Wang said.

Noting the ROK and Japan helped China as soon as possible at the beginning of the outbreak, Wang said the Chinese government and people, reciprocating this kindness, also provided the utmost assistance and support to their neighbors.

Citing China, Japan and the ROK are close neighbors linked by the sea, with deeply intertwined interests and close people-to-people exchanges, Wang said strengthening cooperation and tiding over difficulties together is an inevitable choice for the three countries.

China looks forward to sharing its experience in fighting the epidemic with the ROK and Japan through this meeting, strengthening policy communication and reaching a valuable consensus on cooperation, he added.