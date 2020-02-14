China lauds SCO member states leadership for expressing solidarity in battle against coronavirus epidemic

China on Friday lauded the leadership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members states for sending messages of condolences, speaking highly of China's forceful measures and expressing readiness to provide support and assistance in its battle against novel coronavirus

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :China on Friday lauded the leadership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members states for sending messages of condolences, speaking highly of China's forceful measures and expressing readiness to provide support and assistance in its battle against novel coronavirus.

"Since the outbreak of the epidemic, leaders of the SCO member states have all sent messages of condolences in which they spoke highly of China's forceful measures and expressed their readiness to provide support and assistance," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his online briefing while commenting on a statement issued by the SCO in support of China's efforts in countering the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic.

Secretary General Vladimir Norov of the SCO also said previously that the SCO member states will stand with the Chinese people to jointly fight against the epidemic.

Geng Shuang said that the SCO statement once again showcased the fine tradition of the member states sharing weal and woe through thick and thin.

"China will continue with its close cooperation with the international community, including the SCO member states, to mount a joint response against the epidemic and uphold regional and global public health security," he added.

The SCO issued a statement in support of China's efforts in countering the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic. "The statement said that the SCO member states welcome the decisive measures undertaken by the Chinese government and people to fight the epidemic and to stop it from spreading." He said that the member states reaffirmed their readiness to render China the necessary assistance and to closely cooperate with China. They called on the international community to step up their coordination within the World Health Organization for better public health security.

Geng Shuang said the member states were convinced that coordinated joint efforts as well as mutual support would make it possible to overcome this epidemic and to contain its spreading.

The SCO, a comprehensive regional organization commanding major international influence, has been advocating the "Shanghai Spirit", enhancing cooperation and mutual support in the spirit of solidarity to address new threats and challenges and promote common development and prosperity.

