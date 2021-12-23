UrduPoint.com

China Locks Down City As Covid Cases Surge Around The World

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:19 PM

China locks down city as Covid cases surge around the world

China shut down a city of 13 million people on Thursday in a bid to extinguish a tiny Covid outbreak and chase its zero-case goal, as other nations around the globe battled huge infection surges driven by Omicron

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :China shut down a city of 13 million people on Thursday in a bid to extinguish a tiny Covid outbreak and chase its zero-case goal, as other nations around the globe battled huge infection surges driven by Omicron.

Stock markets rose in Asia, following Wall Street's lead, partly due to preliminary studies from Britain indicating Omicron infections were less likely to result in hospitalisation compared with the Delta.

The cautious optimism was also lifted by news that the US food and Drug Administration had authorised Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, providing fresh tools to battle the disease.

But with Omicron driving record infection numbers in many countries, authorities around the world were turning back to restrictions on travel and gatherings.

Europe is enduring the biggest infection caseload, recording 60 percent of the global total over the past week, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources on Wednesday.

"We have to be more careful than ever in this period," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, with the an impending wave threatening to overwhelm the country's already burned out healthcare workers.

On Thursday, China locked down the northern city of Xi'an -- home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors -- recalling the sequestering of the central city of Wuhan in January 2020 when the virus first emerged.

Omicron has not been reported in Xi'an and only dozens of the less infectious Delta cases have been detected in the city of 13 million people in recent days.

But the Chinese government, which has throughout the pandemic pursued a zero-case strategy, reacted with typical forcefulness and ordered all residents to stay indoors.

Only one person per household can leave home every two days to buy necessities, while non-essential businesses are closed.

"I think it is necessary to have the lockdown," a Xi'an resident, who wanted to be identified only as Yuan, told AFP.

"It is a countermeasure which we should do as early as possible, it's really an effective way."China has recorded fewer than 5,000 Covid deaths throughout the pandemic, compared with more than 800,000 in the United States.

