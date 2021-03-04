China made Covid vaccine shows 86% efficacy: Nausheen Hamid

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid said that an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has 86 percent efficacy

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid said that an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has 86 percent efficacy.

Talking to a private news channel, she called on the health workers and elderly community to get the Covid-19 vaccines that are available for free across the country.

She said the government would endeavor to cover big chunk of population with free-of-cost coronavirus vaccine till end of 2021 and ordered additional doses of coronavirus vaccine.

She said Pakistan has approved China's CanSino Biologics Inc's (CanSinoBIO) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use which is useful and effective, adding, government was also finalizing further deals to buy vaccines developed by China-based pharmaceutical companies Sinovac and CanSino Biologics.

Pakistan has also received a letter from the COVAX platform indicating the supply of up to 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine during the first half of 2021, she said, adding that around six million doses would be received by March with delivery starting as early as possible.

To a question about PSL players vaccination, she said that this decision is still under consideration and after clear decision the players would be administered by qualified health workers, strictly in line with government protocols.