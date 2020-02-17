China May Reschedule Annual Parliamentary Session Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 01:58 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress will consider rescheduling annual parliamentary session amid coronavirus outbreak, Xinhua news agency reported Monday.
According to the agency, the decision on the March session is expected to be made on February 24.