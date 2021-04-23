UrduPoint.com
China Offers India Assistance Amid Virus Spike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:53 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) -:X China on Friday offered assistance to India amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in the South Asian country.

According to state-run media reports, Beijing said communication is underway with India if they needed support and assistance.

"The Chinese government and people will firmly support #India in its fight against the #COVID19 pandemic and are willing to provide support and assistance in accordance with the needs of the Indian side," Global Times quoted Lijian Zhao, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, as saying.

India is currently facing a virus spike as the country reported 332,730 cases, the world's highest single daily number since last year, according to local media.

With the new infections, the country total caseload has risen to 10.6 million, India Today weekly reported.

India has also reported 2,263 more deaths, increasing the nationwide toll to 186,920.

