China Offers India Medical Aid To Combat Coronavirus - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:53 PM

China Offers India Medical Aid to Combat Coronavirus - Embassy

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to offer medical supplies and expertise in the fight against the coronavirus, the Chinese embassy said in a press release Wednesday.

"In return for the ever support from India, China as a friendly neighbor, is ready to further share with India its experience of containing the disease, and offer help within its capacity," the press release reads.

The top Indian diplomat thanked Wang for offering his condolences to families of the deceased coronavirus victims, saying India "appreciates China's outstanding achievement in epidemic control and would like to learn from China's experience.

"

China eased the lockdown in the worst-hit Hubei province this week after the number of new cases leveled off. But other countries are now imposing strict rules to limit the spread of COVID-19, which has been contracted by over 400,000 people globally and killed more than 18,000.

