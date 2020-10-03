UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Pak Launch Comprehensive Project Of Eye Health For Children, Adolescents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:26 PM

China, Pak launch comprehensive project of eye health for children, adolescents

China and Pakistan have launched a comprehensive project of eye health for children and adolescents in Pakistan aimed at making efforts to boost the health corridor

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :China and Pakistan have launched a comprehensive project of eye health for children and adolescents in Pakistan aimed at making efforts to boost the health corridor.

Under the joint promotion of the Liaoning Provincial Development and Reform Commission and Pakistan Embassy in China, a signing ceremony of the cooperation was held in Beijing, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Wang Zhuoming, deputy director of Liaoning Provincial Development and Reform Commission, said that Liaoning Silk Road Health Cooperation was a precise practice of Liaoning's participation in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Provincial Development and Reform Commission targeted Liaoning's development in medical technology, medical equipment, medical products, and training of medical personnel.

"The Liaoning Health Silk Road Action Adolescents Eye Health Comprehensive Project in Pakistan has been launched this time and it is an important public health cooperation project serving Pakistan's society and people's livelihood" he added.

Ahmed Farooq, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Pakistan said that the project planned to conduct eye health screening through smart medical methods and establish electronic eye health files for students, which will benefit around two million children and adolescents.

The project will also train a local 'eyes team' in Pakistan, and improve the eye health management level of Pakistani children and adolescents through basic equipment upgrades, medical technology introduction, and ophthalmology personnel training programs.

"The project will boost our cooperation with China in the field of eye health, and help the Liaoning Health Silk Road Action to move forward to a high level of open cooperation. He further said Pakistan fully supports the Belt and Road initiatives," he added.

The participants emphasized that Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was a road of cooperation that unites and meets challenges, a healthy corridor to safeguard people's health and safety. The joint progress of cooperation and public health undertakings will further benefit people's livelihoods in countries along the route.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Road Beijing Progress Million Silk Road

Recent Stories

New dams to bring prosperity to the country: Commi ..

2 minutes ago

Prisoner commits suicide in Lahore’s camp jail

11 minutes ago

Russia Confirms Nearly 9,900 COVID-19 Cases in 24- ..

5 minutes ago

Residents praise construction of underpass in a re ..

5 minutes ago

Solomon Islands Registers 1st COVID-19 Case - Prim ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjeel, Khurram lead Sindh to seven-wicket win o ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.