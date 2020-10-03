China, Pak launch comprehensive project of eye health for children, adolescents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :China and Pakistan have launched a comprehensive project of eye health for children and adolescents in Pakistan aimed at making efforts to boost the health corridor.

Under the joint promotion of the Liaoning Provincial Development and Reform Commission and Pakistan Embassy in China, a signing ceremony of the cooperation was held in Beijing, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Wang Zhuoming, deputy director of Liaoning Provincial Development and Reform Commission, said that Liaoning Silk Road Health Cooperation was a precise practice of Liaoning's participation in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Provincial Development and Reform Commission targeted Liaoning's development in medical technology, medical equipment, medical products, and training of medical personnel.

"The Liaoning Health Silk Road Action Adolescents Eye Health Comprehensive Project in Pakistan has been launched this time and it is an important public health cooperation project serving Pakistan's society and people's livelihood" he added.

Ahmed Farooq, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Pakistan said that the project planned to conduct eye health screening through smart medical methods and establish electronic eye health files for students, which will benefit around two million children and adolescents.

The project will also train a local 'eyes team' in Pakistan, and improve the eye health management level of Pakistani children and adolescents through basic equipment upgrades, medical technology introduction, and ophthalmology personnel training programs.

"The project will boost our cooperation with China in the field of eye health, and help the Liaoning Health Silk Road Action to move forward to a high level of open cooperation. He further said Pakistan fully supports the Belt and Road initiatives," he added.

The participants emphasized that Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was a road of cooperation that unites and meets challenges, a healthy corridor to safeguard people's health and safety. The joint progress of cooperation and public health undertakings will further benefit people's livelihoods in countries along the route.