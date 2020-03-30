China pledges to continue best help to Pakistan against Covid-19 pandemic

China will continue to provide its best help to Pakistan against Covid-19 pandemic as both the countries have fine tradition of lending support and assistance to each other in the difficult time, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :China will continue to provide its best help to Pakistan against Covid-19 pandemic as both the countries have fine tradition of lending support and assistance to each other in the difficult time, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

"China and Pakistan are all weather strategic cooperative partners and iron friends. We have fine tradition of lending each other support and mutual assistance in the time of adversary,"�she said while responding to a question of APP during her regular briefing held here.

The spokesperson remarked that since the outbreak, Pakistan and its people had lent precious and timely support to China immediately and added, "We will never forget this and We will always bear in mind this precious friendship." Expressing concerns over spread of novel coronavirus in different parts of Pakistan, she said "We totally relate to what they are experiencing."� Hua Chunying said the Chinese government had donated supplies such as testing kits, masks, protective suits and ventilators to help Pakistan fight the disease. "And we will also help Pakistan to set up temporary makeshift hospital. Last week this hospital has been put into construction."� She informed that the Chinese side held a video conference with Pakistan's health authorities to evolve a strategy against the pandemic.

"We also invited Pakistan to attend the video conference on Covid-19."� Referring to medical team, organized by China's National Health Commission and consisted of experts selected by the health commission of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region which was currently visiting Pakistan to provide consultations of pandemic control, patients treatment and laboratory works and guide and train Pakistani medical staff, she said, currently, the team was in Islamabad and was working nonstop.

The medical team likely to stay in Pakistan for around two weeks would also visit Punjab and Sindh provinces.

The spokesperson said, in addition, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had donated supplies to Pakistan while China's renowned Alibaba Group also provided medical supplies. This information was available online.

"In addition, many friendly sister cities and provinces in China also donated the epidemic response and control materials to Pakistan and they are also joined by Red Cross Society," she added.

She pointed out that assistance and help extended by Chinese enterprises was also on the way, adding, "We will continue to provide our best possible help if necessary."