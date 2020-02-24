China postpones parliament for first time in decades over virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :China decided Monday to postpone the annual meeting of its parliament due in March for the first time since the Cultural Revolution, as the country fights to contain the coronavirus outbreak, state media reported.

The standing committee of the National People's Congress will decide on a new date later, state broadcaster CCTV said.