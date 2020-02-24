UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Postpones Parliament For First Time In Decades Over Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:38 PM

China postpones parliament for first time in decades over virus

China decided Monday to postpone the annual meeting of its parliament due in March for the first time since the Cultural Revolution, as the country fights to contain the coronavirus outbreak, state media reported

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :China decided Monday to postpone the annual meeting of its parliament due in March for the first time since the Cultural Revolution, as the country fights to contain the coronavirus outbreak, state media reported.

The standing committee of the National People's Congress will decide on a new date later, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Related Topics

China Parliament March Congress Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing AII ..

26 minutes ago

Planning Commission authorizes release of Rs 456.3 ..

3 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2020 action shifts to Rawalpindi from Tues ..

59 seconds ago

OIC Condemns Gun Attack in the City of Hanau, West ..

41 minutes ago

First Case of Novel Coronavirus Disease Confirmed ..

3 minutes ago

Canary island airports reopen as haze clears

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.