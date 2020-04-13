UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Praises WHO For Assisting Countries To Respond Covid-19 Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 04:55 PM

China praises WHO for assisting countries to respond Covid-19 outbreak

China on Monday praised World Health Organization (WHO) for its role it played in assisting countries to respond the Covid-19 outbreak besides promoting international cooperation in the fight against epidemics

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :China on Monday praised World Health Organization (WHO) for its role it played in assisting countries to respond the Covid-19 outbreak besides promoting international cooperation in the fight against epidemics.

"Since the outbreak, the WHO has maintained an objective, scientific and fair position and actively performed its responsibilities. It has played an important role in assisting countries to respond to the outbreak and promote international cooperation in the fight against epidemics," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

He said recently, the Secretary-General of the United Nations and many national leaders and heads of international organizations had expressed support for WHO. A few days ago, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution by consensus, affirming the role of WHO.

"The statement issued by the G20 Leaders Special Summit recently held also emphasized that it fully supports and commits to further strengthening the World Health Organization's responsibility for coordinating international anti-epidemic actions, which reflects the general position of the international community," he added.

The spokesperson remarked that the Chinese side had said many times that in the face of the serious threat posed by the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic to humanity, the international community could only win the battle if it established the concept of a community of human destiny, united and cooperated and responded together.

Countries should transcend ideological similarities and differences and get rid of all kinds of unfounded accusations and suspicions, especially to avoid the politicization of anti-epidemic cooperation and the blame and transfer of contradictions, he added.

Zhao Lijian said at present, the epidemic was spreading all over the world, and the international community should gather strength, unite and cooperate to overcome the common enemy of the new coronavirus.

"China is willing to continue to work with the international community, including Russia, to support WHO's continued leadership in global anti-epidemic cooperation," he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World United Nations Russia China All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan's exports can contract by 19.7% if COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus lockdown: Wasim Akram seeks fans' opin ..

49 seconds ago

Three Turkish prisoners die of coronavirus

50 seconds ago

SoftBank Group forecasts $7-bn full-year net loss

52 seconds ago

Asian Development Bank announces $20 billion virus ..

3 minutes ago

Belgium Reports Spike in Coronavirus-Related Fatal ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.