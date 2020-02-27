China punishes 2,556 people in wildlife related cases amid outbreak

Police across China have investigated 776 criminal cases and 1,804 administrative cases and punished 2,556 people for illegal activities related to wildlife during the coronavirus outbreak, said an official on Thursday

The police department have worked with other relevant offices in a special campaign to crack down on illegal activities related to wildlife, recovering 88,00 wild animals, said Liu Xuejun with the Ministry of Public Security at a press conference.

"We have inspected 293,000 markets, restaurants and other venues during the epidemic," Liu said.

Cases involving wildlife have been effectively curbed, said Liu, noting that most of the cases under investigation occurred in the past, and the number of new cases has dropped significantly.

Liu said the police investigated 13,000 cases related to wildlife in 2019.Liu also acknowledged that crime was still taking place in some places and there is still a long way to go to crack down all those activities.

The police will step up law enforcement, crackdown on illegal activities related to wildlife in accordance with the law and safeguard people's security and health, said Liu.