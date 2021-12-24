UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:24 PM

China Punishes Over 20 Officials Over COVID-19 Surge in Xi'an - Disciplinary Commission

The Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on Friday has put to justice over 20 Shaanxi province's officials for insufficiently effective measures on tackling the COVID-19 spread in the city of Xi'an

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on Friday has put to justice over 20 Shaanxi province's officials for insufficiently effective measures on tackling the COVID-19 spread in the city of Xi'an.

On Wednesday, the biggest COVID-19 outbreak was detected in the China's province Shaanxi in the city of Xi'an with 13 million inhabitants, making Chinese government to put the city on lockdown on Thursday. Citizens were prohibited to leave their homes unless in emergency and were allowed to select one family member to buy food and essential goods once in two days.

The disciplinary commission said that it has dispatched eight inspection groups to Xi'an to supervise the work of city's authorities controlling the virus' spread. At the moment, 26 officials and four local party organizations have been punished for "ineffective preventive measures."

According to the Chinese National Health Commission's data, 49 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday, compared to 52 cases on Tuesday and 42 cases on Monday. Starting December 9, 255 citizens of Xi'an were infected with coronavirus.

