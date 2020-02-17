UrduPoint.com
China Ready To Help Japan With Coronavirus Response - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:20 PM

China Ready to Help Japan With Coronavirus Response - Foreign Ministry

China is ready to aid Japan in responding to the threat of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) by means of exchanging information and its own experiences regarding prevention, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) China is ready to aid Japan in responding to the threat of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) by means of exchanging information and its own experiences regarding prevention, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

"Taking control over the epidemiological situation in China is still extremely difficult, and we continue to take enhanced measures to combat the epidemic. Despite this, we are ready to share information and experience with Japan and provide assistance in accordance with the needs of Japan," Geng said, commenting on the rise of confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan.

The spokesman added that Beijing was ready to maintain close contact and coordination with Japan, and strengthen bilateral cooperation to ensure the epidemiological security in the region.

So far, the Japanese authorities have confirmed 59 cases of dubbed COVID-19 across the country. This number does not include the cases detected on the Diamond Princess cruise liner, which has been anchored and under quarantine near Yokohama port since February 3 � the precaution was taken after a passenger who left the vessel in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus. Out of the 3,711 passengers and crew on board, 454 are confirmed to be infected.

Chinese authorities say the virus has infected over 70,000 people in the country since last December. The global death toll stands at 1,775.

