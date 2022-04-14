UrduPoint.com

China Records 3, 020 New Confirmed Covid-19 Cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese mainland recorded 3,020 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 2,999 linked to local transmissions and 21 from overseas, according to data from the National Health Commission on Thursday.

A total of 26,391 new asymptomatic cases were also recorded on Wednesday, and 266,230 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation, CGTN reported.

Confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland now total 171,382, with the death toll at 4,638.

The latest tally of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan region is as follows:Hong Kong: 338,442 (62,204 recoveries, 8,948 deaths), Macao: 82 (82 recoveries), Taiwan: 29,593 (13,742 recoveries, 854 deaths).

