China Registers 13 'Imported' Coronavirus Cases - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A total of 13 people from foreign hotspots have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China, state news outlet Global Times reported on Tuesday, as Chinese authorities confirmed that seven people who had flown from Milan to eastern China had tested positive of the coronavirus.

According to health authorities from China's eastern Zhejiang province, six patients shared a flight from Italy's Milan to Shanghai with a layover in Moscow. The seventh individual flew the same route but via Frankfurt. All were placed under quarantine upon their arrival in Qingtian county.

Provincial health authorities have reported that all the patients worked at a restaurant in Italy's Bergamo together with an eighth person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday.

"They [all eight] worked in the same restaurant in Bergamo, Italy and have always been living in the country and had no contact history with Wuhan or Hubei," a statement released by health authorities read.

Apart from these cases, the provincial health authorities has not registered a single instance of community infection.

The Global Times reported that the population of Qingtian county was highly internationalized, with about a third of its 330,000 citizens currently living in Italy alone.

China earlier reported four cases of infection coming from Iran, and one linked to the United Kingdom.

COVID-19 has infected over 90,000 people and killed more than 3,100 globally. Meanwhile, nearly 48,000 patients have recovered.