China rejects US claim of attempted vaccine theft as 'smearing'

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Beijing accused the United States Thursday of smearing China after Washington alleged Chinese hackers were attempting to steal research on developing a vaccine against the coronavirus.

"China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to such smearing," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing, stressing Beijing has significant achievements of its own in the fight against the pandemic.