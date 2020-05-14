UrduPoint.com
China Rejects US Claim Of Attempted Vaccine Theft As 'smearing'

Umer Jamshaid Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:18 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Beijing accused the United States Thursday of smearing China after Washington alleged Chinese hackers were attempting to steal research on developing a vaccine against the coronavirus.

"China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to such smearing," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing, stressing Beijing has significant achievements of its own in the fight against the pandemic.

