China Releases Adverse Incidents Report of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccines

China has recorded 31,434 incidents of adverse effects out of the first 265 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in the country from December 15 last year to April 30, the country's Center for Disease Control (CDC) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) China has recorded 31,434 incidents of adverse effects out of the first 265 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in the country from December 15 last year to April 30, the country's Center for Disease Control (CDC) said on Friday.

According to a statement from the China CDC, the adverse effect rate stood at 11.86 cases per 100,000 doses.

A total of 5,356 cases of abnormal reaction occurred, while the top symptoms were 3,920 cases of allergic rash, 107 cases of angioedema, and 75 cases of acute severe allergic reactions. Only 188 out of all abnormal reaction cases were serious incidents.

Normal reaction cases, which included symptoms of fever, redness and induration, stood at 26,078, which accounted for 82.96% of all adverse incidents.

As of Thursday, China, a country with 1.4 billion population, has administered 584 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.