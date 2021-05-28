UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Releases Adverse Incidents Report Of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:37 PM

China Releases Adverse Incidents Report of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccines

China has recorded 31,434 incidents of adverse effects out of the first 265 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in the country from December 15 last year to April 30, the country's Center for Disease Control (CDC) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) China has recorded 31,434 incidents of adverse effects out of the first 265 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in the country from December 15 last year to April 30, the country's Center for Disease Control (CDC) said on Friday.

According to a statement from the China CDC, the adverse effect rate stood at 11.86 cases per 100,000 doses.

A total of 5,356 cases of abnormal reaction occurred, while the top symptoms were 3,920 cases of allergic rash, 107 cases of angioedema, and 75 cases of acute severe allergic reactions. Only 188 out of all abnormal reaction cases were serious incidents.

Normal reaction cases, which included symptoms of fever, redness and induration, stood at 26,078, which accounted for 82.96% of all adverse incidents.

As of Thursday, China, a country with 1.4 billion population, has administered 584 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Related Topics

China April December All From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Subtle, Intelligent and Efficient; vivo V21 Makes ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to give incentives to investors for promotion ..

18 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,236 new COVID-19 cases, 2,206 reco ..

26 minutes ago

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

57 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

1 hour ago

Shaukat Tarin thanks PM for inaugurating Rashakai ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.