China Renews Record Of COVID-19 Cases Registered In Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 12:27 PM

China has detected record 27,595 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the majority revealed in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Monday

In the past 24 hours, China has registered 1,184 patients with COVID-19 symptoms and 26,411 asymptomatic cases. The highest incidence of 914 cases with symptoms and 25,173 asymptomatic ones has been detected in Shanghai, which is now under a strict lockdown.

China pursues stringent zero-COVID policy, which is now tested by the wave of the Omicron strain.

Shanghai has faced a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, and the authorities redirected some international passenger flights to other Chinese cities from March 21 to May 1 to relieve the COVID-19 prevention and control sector.

The coronavirus spike in China began early March, since then the infection rate has grown rapidly, with over 20,000 cases registered daily over the last three days in a row. This constitutes an unprecedented surge since the outbreak of the pandemic in China, which over the last two years registered an average of 30-40 cases per day.

