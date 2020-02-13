- Home
- Health
- News
- China reports 15,152 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection, 254 new deaths
China Reports 15,152 New Confirmed Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Infection, 254 New Deaths
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:53 PM
Chinese health authorities said Thursday that they received reports of 15,152 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 254 deaths Wednesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps
BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Chinese health authorities said Thursday that they received reports of 15,152 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 254 deaths Wednesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.
Among the deaths, 242 were in Hubei Province, according to Mi Feng, a spokesperson with the National Health Commission.