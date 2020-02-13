China reports 15,152 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection, 254 new deaths

Chinese health authorities said Thursday that they received reports of 15,152 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 254 deaths Wednesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps

Among the deaths, 242 were in Hubei Province, according to Mi Feng, a spokesperson with the National Health Commission.