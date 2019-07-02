China reports 2,022 deaths from infectious diseases in May

A total of 2,022 people died of infectious diseases on the Chinese mainland in May 2019, official data showed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 2,022 people died of infectious diseases on the Chinese mainland in May 2019 , official data showed.

According to the National Health Commission, there were 937,741 cases of infectious diseases reported on the mainland in May.

There were no cases of Class A infectious diseases reported in May.

Class A diseases, including cholera and the plague, are the most serious classification in China's Law on the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

A total of 326,524 cases were classified as Class B infectious diseases, resulting in 2,014 deaths. Viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, syphilis and gonorrhea, as well as scarlatina, accounted for 92 percent of these cases.

Category C diseases caused eight deaths in May. Foot and mouth disease, influenza and infectious diarrhea were the most prevalent in this category, accounting for 92 percent of cases.