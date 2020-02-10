UrduPoint.com
China Reports 3,062 New Confirmed Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Infection, 97 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:30 PM

Chinese health authorities said Monday it received reports of 3,062 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 97 deaths on Sunday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Chinese health authorities said Monday it received reports of 3,062 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 97 deaths on Sunday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Among the deaths, 91 were in Hubei Province, two in Anhui, as well as one in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Hainan and Gansu provinces respectively, according to China's National Health Commission.

Another 4,008 new suspected cases were reported Sunday, said the commission.

Also on Sunday, 296 patients became seriously ill, while 632 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.

The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 40,171 by the end of Sunday, and 908 people had died of the disease.

The commission added that 6,484 patients remained in severe condition, and 23,589 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

A total of 3,281 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The commission said 399,487 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 29,307 were discharged from medical observation Sunday, with 187,518 others still under medical observation.

By the end of Sunday, 36 confirmed cases including one death had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 18 in Taiwan.

One patient in Macao and one in Taiwan have been discharged from hospital after recovery.

