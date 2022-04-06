UrduPoint.com

China Reports Most Virus Cases Since Pandemic Start

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 03:19 PM

China reports most virus cases since pandemic start

China reported more than 20,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily tally given since the start of the pandemic as millions in locked-down Shanghai began a new round of testing

Shanghai, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :China reported more than 20,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily tally given since the start of the pandemic as millions in locked-down Shanghai began a new round of testing.

The country's "zero-Covid" strategy has come under immense strain as cases spike, with around 25 million residents of Shanghai -- China's largest city and economic engine room -- ordered to stay at home as the authorities struggle to contain the outbreak.

Until March, China had kept daily cases low with snap localised lockdowns, mass testing, and strict restrictions on international travel.

But the caseload has hit thousands per day in recent weeks, with Shanghai driving the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The city locked down in phases last week and complaints have swelled online of fresh food shortages caused by logistics disruptions and panic buying, which has left many residents waking early to try to beat the queues on grocery apps.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that the city will launch a fresh round of tests on the entire population on Wednesday.

Shanghai's "prevention and control situation is very severe," National Health Commission official Lei Zhenglong said Wednesday, adding the outbreak is still "in its peak phase."It was the latest dour warning suggesting a long run in lockdown may be ahead, while city health officials have converted a convention centre into a makeshift Covid hospital for 40,000 people.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Turkish Lira March May Million

Recent Stories

Spices' exports increase 20.78% to $74.946m in 8 m ..

Spices' exports increase 20.78% to $74.946m in 8 months

2 minutes ago
 Turkey, Russia Looking Into Potential Barter Trade ..

Turkey, Russia Looking Into Potential Barter Trade - Business Council

2 minutes ago
 Maulana Tariq Jamil undergoes eye surgery

Maulana Tariq Jamil undergoes eye surgery

21 minutes ago
 Women-led group offering psychological support to ..

Women-led group offering psychological support to youth, females grows popular

2 minutes ago
 Greece to expel 12 Russian diplomats: foreign mini ..

Greece to expel 12 Russian diplomats: foreign ministry

22 minutes ago
 One dead, three hurt in Greek Covid hospital ward ..

One dead, three hurt in Greek Covid hospital ward explosion

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.