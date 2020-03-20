China resumes 60 pct of medical services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Around 60 percent of medical services have been resumed in China amid the novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) outbreak based on year-on-year comparison, an official told a press briefing Friday.

It came after the release of a number of documents issued by the National Health Commission since mid-February on resuming normal medical services, as the huge amount of medical personnel and resources the country put into containing COVID-19 did affect normal medical services, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the commission.

According to the documents, regions with low risk of COVID-19 should gradually switch the focus from epidemic control to resuming normal medical services, and regions with high risks should enhance medical services for vulnerable groups and patients in need of close attention while strengthening epidemic control work.

The commission will continue to improve the policy support to guarantee medical resources, instruct medical facilities on their own specific management amid the resumption of medical services, and give more play to the advantages of technologies such as internet Plus healthcare and telemedicine, Guo said.