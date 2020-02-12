China retreats online to weather coronavirus storm

Virus-phobia has sent hundreds of millions of Chinese flocking to online working options, with schools, businesses, government departments, medical facilities -- even museums and zoos -- wrapping themselves in the digital cloud for protection

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):Virus-phobia has sent hundreds of millions of Chinese flocking to online working options, with schools, businesses, government departments, medical facilities -- even museums and zoos -- wrapping themselves in the digital cloud for protection.

China remains in crisis mode weeks after the epidemic exploded, with much of the country shut down and the government pushing work-from-home policies to prevent people gathering together.

That has been a boon for telecommuting platforms developed by Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba, Tencent and Huawei, which have suddenly leapt to the ranks of China's most-downloaded apps, leaving them scrambling to cope with the increased demand.

Tencent said its office collaboration app WeChat Work has seen a year-on-year tenfold increase in service volume since February 10, when much of the country officially came back from a virus-extended Lunar New Year holiday.

Alibaba's DingTalk has observed the highest traffic in its five-year existence, company officials told state media, with around 200 million people using it to work from home.

Huawei said its WeLink platform is experiencing a fiftyfold increase, with more than one million new daily users coming on board.

Eric Yang, chief executive of Shanghai-based iTutorGroup, which operates a range of online courses, said his company's business has surged 215 percent.

"We just helped an art education school open online painting classes, and are also helping another music school to open virtual classes," Yang said.

"More kids in third- and fourth-tier cities are increasingly taking our online courses because of the outbreak. In the past, most users came from first-tier cities (such as Beijing and Shanghai)."The online migration received an implicit endorsement from President Xi Jinping, who on Monday was shown on the nightly state television news broadcast watched by tens of millions giving a pep talk to medical staff in the contagion epicentre city of Wuhan via Huawei WeLink.