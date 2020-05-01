UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Road And Bridge Corporation Donates Medical Supplies To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:19 PM

China Road and Bridge Corporation donates medical supplies to Pakistan

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has donated a batch of medical supplies including 20,000 surgical masks, 5,000 N95 masks, 300 protection gowns, 1,000 surgical gloves and 20 temperature check guns to help fight Pakistan Covid-1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) : China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has donated a batch of medical supplies including 20,000 surgical masks, 5,000 N95 masks, 300 protection gowns, 1,000 surgical gloves and 20 temperature check guns to help fight Pakistan Covid-19.

Lyu Yan, deputy general manager of Pakistan division said that the CRBC has been busy purchasing anti-pandemic medical supplies since the Covid-19 broke out in Pakistan.

Overcoming difficulties, the staff has finally sent the goods to Pakistan and donated them to the Pakistani government at the earliest time, China Economic Net reported on Friday.

Lyu Yan remarked that the CRBC will work with the Pakistani side to tide over the challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic as its staff and the Pakistani people have shared a bond of brotherhood for decades.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Road Government

Recent Stories

US, Senegalese Generals Discuss Upcoming Military ..

48 seconds ago

Hearings in MH17 Crash Case to Resume on June 8 - ..

49 seconds ago

FIEDMC chairman presents CM Rs 4m cheque for coron ..

2 minutes ago

Gandapur urges world to protect rights of Indian M ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC Conference President Calls on Oil Producers t ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Govt opts for smart lockdown to save daily ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.